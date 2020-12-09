Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Mrs Stacey Bott

PDF, 106KB, 13 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Stacy Bott

Location teacher worked: Essex, east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 25 November 2020

Outcome type: No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Stacy Bott formerly employed in Essex, east of England.

The proceedings were held virtually at 10am on 25 November 2020.

Teacher misconduct

Published 9 December 2020