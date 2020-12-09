This report sets out the full analysis and evidence underpinning the LPC's recommendations on the National Minimum Wage rates to apply from April 2021.

Low Pay Commission 2020 Report

Data for Low Pay Commission 2020 Report

The Low Pay Commission’s 2020 annual report sets out the evidence base underpinning our recommendations on the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage (NMW) rates to apply from April 2021. These recommendations were accepted in full by the Government and the 2021 rates announced on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

Alongside the annual report, we are also publishing the research we commissioned in 2020 which was used in informing this years recommendations.

Read the press release on the announcement of the minimum wage rates for April 2021

Read the LPC’s 2020 summary of findings

The minimum wage rates which will apply from April 2021 are:

Rate from April 2020Rate from April 2021Increase
National Living Wage£8.72£8.912.2%
21-22 Year Old Rate£8.20£8.362.0%
18-20 Year Old Rate£6.45£6.561.7%
16-17 Year Old Rate£4.55£4.621.5%
Apprentice Rate£4.15£4.303.6%
Accommodation Offset£8.20£8.362.0%
Published 9 December 2020