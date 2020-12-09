Guidance for inspectors on carrying out joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs) of local area services on children's mental health.

View the JTAI report: ‘Feeling heard’: partner agencies working together to make a difference for children with mental ill health.

This will be useful to inspectors from the following:

  • Ofsted
  • Care Quality Commission (CQC)
  • Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
  • Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation (HMI Probation)

They will use this guidance from September 2019 to evaluate children and young people’s experiences living with mental ill health with a focus those aged 10 to 15 years old.

It includes a deep dive investigation into how local services respond to children and their families when children are:

  • living with mental ill health
  • subject to a child in need or child protection plan
  • a looked-after child
Published 17 July 2019
Last updated 9 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added link to report summarising our joint targeted area investigation findings.

  2. First published.

