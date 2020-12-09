Business Impact Target 2019 to 2020: Ofqual

Information we are publishing to meet the requirements of the Business Impact Target.

The Small Business, Enterprise and Employment (SBEE) Act 2015, as amended by the Enterprise Act 2016, brought Ofqual and other statutory regulators into the scope of the government’s Business Impact Target (BIT).

The government’s policy objectives for the BIT are to provide a wider focus for the reduction of regulatory burdens on business, to improve transparency around the impact of regulation and to provide greater incentives for regulators to deliver policies that better meet the needs of business. Regulators are required to report on the period from 13 December 2019 to 12 December 2020.

All of our activities fall within the BIT exclusions, and we are publishing these in a summary of non-qualifying regulatory provisions, as required by the SBEE. We do not have any qualifying regulatory provisions to report this year.

Published 9 December 2020