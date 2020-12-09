Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order - Mr Ryan Gilks

PDF, 222KB, 16 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Ryan Gilks

Teacher reference number: 0781344

Teacher’s date of birth: 11 July 1984

Location teacher worked: Swindon, south west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 26 November 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given, that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Ryan Gilks, formerly employed in Swindon, south west England.

Published 9 December 2020