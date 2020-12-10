 
Academy announces seven new Policy Fellows

Following a highly competitive selection process, the Academy is delighted to announce that seven successful applicants will join the fourth cohort of its prestigious Policy Fellowships programme:

  • Bernard McKeown, Head of Future Sectoral Policy for the Northern Ireland Department for the Economy, Principal Officer, Northern Ireland Civil Service
  • Eleanor Brown, Veterinary Head of TB Policy Advice, Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA)
  • Jonathan Baker, Head of Programme Policy and Strategy, DEFRA
  • Matthew Pullen, Infrastructure Planning Manager, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
  • Oliver Marsh, Head of Data Adequacy (EU/EEA), DCMS
  • Owen Jackson, Deputy Director, Global Issues and Opportunities, GO-Science
  • Tom Wells, Deputy Director, Emerging Technology, Futures and Projects Organisation, GO-Science

The Policy Fellows will join the programme virtually between January and April 2021. They will take part in a series of development activities including: one-to-one meetings with experts, coaching sessions and group workshops, to help them make rapid progress on their chosen policy challenges. They will learn first-hand how engineers solve problems using techniques such as systems thinking and have an opportunity to expand their personal networks with the Academy’s community of innovators and leaders. Collectively they will meet over 80 leading engineers handpicked from the Academy’s UK and international networks.

Dr David Cleevely CBE FREng, Chair of the Policy Fellowships Working Group, said: “The Academy’s Policy Fellowships programme is entering its second year with a strong new cohort from central government, agencies, local authorities and the devolved administrations. We hope to inspire and enable them to apply engineering and systems thinking to some of the most complex and urgent policy challenges facing the UK. I am excited by the potential of this unique network of to transform policy through engineering.”

Policy Fellowships: a network of policymakers connected with the nation’s leading engineers
The Policy Fellowships programme has a growing influence on policymaking practice. It is now a network of 26 alumni.

Next cohort: applications open until 30 January 2021
The next cohort of Policy Fellows will start in April 2021. Applications are now open and will close on 30 January 2021. For more information about the programme and how to apply please visit www.raeng.org.uk/policyfellowships or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Launch of the first Policy Fellowships Insights Report
On 13 January 2021, we will launch our first Policy Fellowships insights report, co-written with alumni at a special event hosted by them. Policy Fellows and guest speakers will come together to discuss how engineering perspectives transform policymaking practice. For more information about this online event and how to register please visit our events page.

The Royal Academy of Engineering’s Policy Fellowship is an intensive professional development programme open to civil and public servants with responsibility for policy design in any sector. The programme connects policymakers with the nation’s leading engineers. It offers policymakers a unique opportunity to make rapid progress on a chosen policy challenge, to expand their personal networks with the Academy’s community of innovators and leaders, and to learn first-hand how engineers solve problems using techniques such as systems thinking.

As the UK’s national academy for engineering and technology, the Royal Academy of Engineering brings together the most talented and successful engineers, finest systems thinkers and outstanding talent in technology for the benefit of society.

The next cohort will run from April 2021. Applications are now open and will close on 30 January 2021.

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

For more information, please visit www.raeng.org.uk/policyfellowships or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

