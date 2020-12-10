This latest review helps employers understand the composition of their workforce, using the date to ensure a more inclusive workplace.

This report gives employers the latest tools and tips to analyse the socio-economic background of their workforces and build social inclusion into future recruitment strategies.

User friendly, practical and focused, it is essential for organisations committed to building diversity and developing talent from all sectors of the community.

Published 10 December 2020