Information on looked-after children at both national and local authority levels for the financial year 2019 to 2020.

Documents

Children looked after in England including adoption: 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/children-looked-after-in-england-including-adoptions/2020

Details

This statistical release provides information about looked-after children in England for the year ending 31 March 2020.

The figures are based on data from the children looked after return (also known as SSDA903) collected from all local authorities.

Looked-after children statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Justin Ushie 01325 340817

Resources
Resources
Resources
Published 10 December 2020