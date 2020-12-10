Management information showing in-year and most recent inspection outcomes.

Data will be updated monthly, around the 10th working day of each month.

These figures are not official statistics.

Inspections to further education and skills providers have paused because of COVID-19, so there is no in-year inspection data in the management information as at 30 November. Ofsted has carried out interim visits to further education and skills providers and transparency data for these can be found here: interim visits to further education and skills providers.

Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.56MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 546KB

Management information - apprenticeship new provider monitoring visits - as at 30 November 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 160KB

Management information - other new provider monitoring visits - as at 30 November 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 21KB

Inspired by space? Win a chance to talk to Tim Peake
Resources
To mark the fifth anniversary of his historic journey to space, Britis
Children looked after in England including adoption: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Information on looked-after children at both national and local author
Behavioural insights and engagement with technical education
Resources
Findings from a one-off behavioural insights study to explore what imp

Published 10 December 2020