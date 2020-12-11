 
Radio network technician

Details
KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The basics of radio propagation including path profile analysis and the behaviour of radio waves as they travel from one point to another covering line of sight and different band frequencies Back to Duty

K2: The characteristics of digital communication including differences to how analogue networks behave. Back to Duty

K3: The causes and impact of radio interference and noise in a network Back to Duty

K4: Basic electricity theory for antenna Back to Duty

K5: The different types of cabling and connectivity and their relative merits Back to Duty

K6: Network architectures, the specification of a network's physical components and their functional organisation and configuration; its operational principles, procedures, protocols and related management tools. Back to Duty

K7: The need for and the principles of spectrum re-use in networks and an understanding of manual and automated methods of frequency planning for narrow band networks Back to Duty

K8: The existence of uplink and downlink channels in networks and their uses Back to Duty

K9: Constraints to spectrum which can be used on a given radio site based on information about spectrum already in use on it and nearby Back to Duty

K10: Impact of harmonics in radio frequency and how to reduce this Back to Duty

K11: The relationship between capacity demands and spectral usage in networks and to frequency re-use requirements Back to Duty

K12: The differences between wide-band and narrow band networks, the use of simplex and duplex techniques in networks, methods of frequency hopping and their benefits in narrow band networks and manual and automated methods of code planning in Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) networks. Back to Duty

K13: Techniques and systems used in testing to identify the location and cause of faults in complex and/or non-standard radio telecommunications networks; including observation, simulation, measurement, identification of function loss comparison, and previous fault data. Previous fault data includes frequency of occurrence, manufacturers' documentation including user guides and diagnostic data, maintenance records, trending, built-in diagnostics, alarm priority, comparison with commissioning results. Back to Duty

K14: What equates to good voice and data network performance Back to Duty

K15: The fault finding process and how to measure performance against targets, including an awareness of service level agreements Back to Duty

K16: The types of fault which may occur, the main factors affecting network performance including typical faults, and approaches to error control Back to Duty

K17: The importance of following relevant health and safety requirements Back to Duty

K18: Basic security principles, policies and procedures including general relevant data protection, software, access, encryption and regulation and how to report security breaches and an awareness of digital infrastructure Back to Duty

K19: Existence of network vulnerabilities and how they are assessed Back to Duty

K20: The security process for accessing field based sites Back to Duty

K21: How to use data ethically and the implications for wider society, with respect to the use of data and automation. Back to Duty

K22: The need for accessibility for all users and diversity of user needs Back to Duty

K23: Roles within a multidisciplinary team and the interfaces with other areas of an organisation Back to Duty

K24: Information available in data sources, how to access these and commonality and difference between them Back to Duty

K25: How their occupation fits into the wider digital landscape and any current or future regulatory requirements Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Operate the planning process including selection of appropriate equipment Back to Duty

S2: Select appropriate location as part the planning process Back to Duty

S3: Install or support installation of equipment and termination of cabling Back to Duty

S4: Install, or support the installation, positioning equipment according to manufacturer's specifications, design detail and perform administrative tasks including installation reports and test results Back to Duty

S5: Identify the causes of issues relating to frequency re-use and other noise sources Back to Duty

S6: Prioritise, plan and organise work activity using a methodical approach Back to Duty

S7: Select the right frequency or code planning method for Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) in a given scenario Back to Duty

S8: Access and use the appropriate test system Back to Duty

S9: Report faults and use the appropriate escalation process Back to Duty

S10: Collate and input fault data and statements into the fault management system Back to Duty

S11: Rectify faults within own area of control or escalate as appropriate Back to Duty

S12: Utilise tools to review, audit and modify network element parameters Back to Duty

S13: Configure and maintain Internet Protocol (IP) based Radio Frequency (RF) telecommunications network Back to Duty

S14: Gather network performance information and user insight through feedback or user experience Back to Duty

S15: Implement procedures to enhance the performance of the network Back to Duty

S16: Analyse complex data, draw meaningful conclusions and understand commercial impact Back to Duty

S17: Use equipment and technology responsibly and effectively Back to Duty

S18: Locate and apply organisational security polices Back to Duty

S19: Arrange access to sites according to required procedure Back to Duty

S20: Create a written work plan & communicate plan to team members Back to Duty

S21: Use customer feedback to process, prioritise and resolve issues effectively Back to Duty

S22: Work in agile, multi-disciplinary delivery teams, taking a flexible, collaborative and pragmatic approach to delivering tasks Back to Duty

S23: Keep up to date with developments in technologies, trends and innovation using a range of sources Back to Duty

S24: Review own development needs Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Adheres to required work practices and conducts all work in a manner which is safe Back to Duty

B2: Aligns work activities and priorities to organisational objectives Back to Duty

B3: Is responsible for own continued professional development Back to Duty

B4: Uses initiative to take ownership and responsibility for their work Back to Duty

B5: Demonstrates a pragmatic and logical approach to problem solving Back to Duty

B6: Is a positive role model to others in attitude to work and how it is undertaken Back to Duty

