Radio network technician



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: The basics of radio propagation including path profile analysis and the behaviour of radio waves as they travel from one point to another covering line of sight and different band frequencies



K2: The characteristics of digital communication including differences to how analogue networks behave.



K3: The causes and impact of radio interference and noise in a network



K4: Basic electricity theory for antenna



K5: The different types of cabling and connectivity and their relative merits



K6: Network architectures, the specification of a network's physical components and their functional organisation and configuration; its operational principles, procedures, protocols and related management tools.



K7: The need for and the principles of spectrum re-use in networks and an understanding of manual and automated methods of frequency planning for narrow band networks



K8: The existence of uplink and downlink channels in networks and their uses



K9: Constraints to spectrum which can be used on a given radio site based on information about spectrum already in use on it and nearby



K10: Impact of harmonics in radio frequency and how to reduce this



K11: The relationship between capacity demands and spectral usage in networks and to frequency re-use requirements



K12: The differences between wide-band and narrow band networks, the use of simplex and duplex techniques in networks, methods of frequency hopping and their benefits in narrow band networks and manual and automated methods of code planning in Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) networks.



K13: Techniques and systems used in testing to identify the location and cause of faults in complex and/or non-standard radio telecommunications networks; including observation, simulation, measurement, identification of function loss comparison, and previous fault data. Previous fault data includes frequency of occurrence, manufacturers' documentation including user guides and diagnostic data, maintenance records, trending, built-in diagnostics, alarm priority, comparison with commissioning results.



K14: What equates to good voice and data network performance



K15: The fault finding process and how to measure performance against targets, including an awareness of service level agreements



K16: The types of fault which may occur, the main factors affecting network performance including typical faults, and approaches to error control



K17: The importance of following relevant health and safety requirements



K18: Basic security principles, policies and procedures including general relevant data protection, software, access, encryption and regulation and how to report security breaches and an awareness of digital infrastructure



K19: Existence of network vulnerabilities and how they are assessed



K20: The security process for accessing field based sites



K21: How to use data ethically and the implications for wider society, with respect to the use of data and automation.



K22: The need for accessibility for all users and diversity of user needs



K23: Roles within a multidisciplinary team and the interfaces with other areas of an organisation



K24: Information available in data sources, how to access these and commonality and difference between them



K25: How their occupation fits into the wider digital landscape and any current or future regulatory requirements



Skills

S1: Operate the planning process including selection of appropriate equipment



S2: Select appropriate location as part the planning process



S3: Install or support installation of equipment and termination of cabling



S4: Install, or support the installation, positioning equipment according to manufacturer's specifications, design detail and perform administrative tasks including installation reports and test results



S5: Identify the causes of issues relating to frequency re-use and other noise sources



S6: Prioritise, plan and organise work activity using a methodical approach



S7: Select the right frequency or code planning method for Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) in a given scenario



S8: Access and use the appropriate test system



S9: Report faults and use the appropriate escalation process



S10: Collate and input fault data and statements into the fault management system



S11: Rectify faults within own area of control or escalate as appropriate



S12: Utilise tools to review, audit and modify network element parameters



S13: Configure and maintain Internet Protocol (IP) based Radio Frequency (RF) telecommunications network



S14: Gather network performance information and user insight through feedback or user experience



S15: Implement procedures to enhance the performance of the network



S16: Analyse complex data, draw meaningful conclusions and understand commercial impact



S17: Use equipment and technology responsibly and effectively



S18: Locate and apply organisational security polices



S19: Arrange access to sites according to required procedure



S20: Create a written work plan & communicate plan to team members



S21: Use customer feedback to process, prioritise and resolve issues effectively



S22: Work in agile, multi-disciplinary delivery teams, taking a flexible, collaborative and pragmatic approach to delivering tasks



S23: Keep up to date with developments in technologies, trends and innovation using a range of sources



S24: Review own development needs



Behaviours

B1: Adheres to required work practices and conducts all work in a manner which is safe



B2: Aligns work activities and priorities to organisational objectives



B3: Is responsible for own continued professional development



B4: Uses initiative to take ownership and responsibility for their work



B5: Demonstrates a pragmatic and logical approach to problem solving



B6: Is a positive role model to others in attitude to work and how it is undertaken


