Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Prohibition order: Mr Oliver Peers

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Oliver Peers

Teacher reference number: 9638453

Teacher’s date of birth: 2 July 1973

Location teacher worked: Chester, north west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 20 November 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Oliver Peers formerly employed in Chester, north west England.

Published 11 December 2020