How the Education and Skills Funding Agency will remove funding approval from qualifications with low and no enrolments from 1 August 2022, as part of the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England.

Documents

Guidance document on the process for awarding organisations to request retaining funding approval for a qualification with low or no enrolments

HTML

Notification form to request for retaining funding approval for a qualification with low or no enrolments

MS Word Document, 58KB

Summary notification form to request for retaining funding approval for a qualification with low or no enrolments

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 47.5KB

Initial list of qualifications with low or no publicly funded enrolments in scope for removal of funding approval from 1 August 2022

ODS, 181KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The first stage of the consultation on the review of post 16 qualifications at level 3 and below set out the Department for Education’s intention to remove approval for funding of qualifications with low and no publicly funded enrolments.

On 14 December 2020, the Department for Education set out its process to deliver this and confirm which qualifications with low or no publicly funded enrolments should have approval for public funding withdrawn for new starts from 1 August 2022.

Awarding organisations must notify the Department for Education about qualifications that they believe should remain approved for funding for the 2022 to 2023 funding year, in line with specific criteria. The notification period closes at 23:59 on 5 March 2021.

Published 14 December 2020