Guidance for independent schools to help them with the 2021 school level annual school census (SLASC) return.

Documents

School level annual school census 2021 guide

Ref: DfE-00218-2020PDF, 570KB, 38 pages

Details

This guide helps you prepare and submit your school’s 2021 school level annual school census (SLASC) return.

SLASC census day for registered independent schools is Thursday 21 January 2021.

SLASC records:

  • teaching and pupil numbers
  • courses of study
  • pupils with special educational needs
  • looked-after children

It also records:

  • charitable status
  • annual fees and boarding accommodation
  • details of new staff members and proprietors since the last census

School level annual school census: guide to submitting data has more information about submitting data for SLASC.

Review on barriers to online and on-screen assessment published
Resources
An Ofqual review has found IT provision, security and staffing issues
Withdrawal of funding approval from qualifications with low and no publicly funded enrolments for the funding year 2022 to 2023
Resources
How the Education and Skills Funding Agency will remove funding approv
A blog on SLC's Corporate Plan by CEO, Paula Sussex
Resources
Our latest blog from CEO, Paula Sussex, on how SLC has served customer

Published 14 December 2020