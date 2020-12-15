Evidence from assurance visits to secure children’s homes and independent fostering agencies between 1 September and 4 December.

Documents

COVID-19 series: briefing on children’s social care providers, November 2020

PDF, 225KB, 12 pages

Details

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As part of our phased return to routine inspection, Ofsted has been carrying out assurance visits to children’s social care providers.

We have also been carrying out focused visits to local authorities (LAs).

Ofsted: gender pay gap report and data 2020
Resources
Data on the difference in Ofsted employeesâ€™ average earnings from Ap
COVID-19 series: briefing on schools, November 2020
Resources
Evidence from interim visits to 297 schools between 2 and 24 November
COVID-19 series: briefing on local areasâ€™ SEND provision, November 2020
Resources
Evidence from education, health and social care leaders and practition

Published 15 December 2020