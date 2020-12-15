Evidence from interim visits to further education and skills providers between 19 October and 4 December.

COVID-19 series: briefing on further education and skills, November 2020

PDF, 313KB, 16 pages

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As part of our phased return to routine inspection, Ofsted began carrying out interim visits to further education and skills providers in September 2020.

