Evidence from research interviews with 739 early years providers between 5 October and 11 December.

COVID-19 series: briefing on early years, November 2020

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As part of our phased return to routine inspection, Ofsted began carrying out interim visits to early years providers in September 2020.

Published 15 December 2020