Data on the difference in Ofsted employees’ average earnings from April 2018 to March 2020.

Ofsted: gender pay gap report and data 2020

The Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017 requires all employers employing 250 or more employees to report publicly on their gender pay gap. This report gives the gender pay gap data in Ofsted as at 31 March 2020.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average earnings of men and women, expressed relative to men’s earnings.

Published 15 December 2020