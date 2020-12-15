A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April.

Documents

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 10 December 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2020-week-50

Details

Between March 2020 and the end of the summer term, early years settings, schools and colleges were asked to limit attendance to reduce transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). From the beginning of the autumn term in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, schools were asked to welcome back all pupils to school full-time.

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2020
Resources
This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspe
Coronavirus (COVID-19) asymptomatic testing in schools and colleges
Resources
Information for schools and colleges about how they can start to test
Secondary schools and colleges to get weekly coronavirus testing
Resources
Lateral flow tests to be deployed to all secondary schools and college

Published 15 December 2020