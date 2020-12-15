The Secretary of State’s letter to the STRB asking for recommendations on teachers’ pay and conditions for 2021.

Documents

Letter from Gavin Williamson to Dr Patricia Rice

PDF, 122KB, 4 pages

Details

Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson’s letter to Dr Patricia Rice, Chair of the School Teachers’ Review Body.

