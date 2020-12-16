Ofsted uses questionnaires to capture views about social care settings, including children’s homes, boarding schools and living with foster carers and adopters.

Documents

Children's social care questionnaires 2020

PDF, 920KB, 21 pages

Social care questionnaires: data on children's responses

ODS, 17KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Social care questionnaires: data on adults' responses

ODS, 31.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

We use online surveys to gather children’s views about their social care providers.

We use the responses along with other information we have, such as previous inspection findings or any concerns, to decide when to inspect and what to focus on when we do.

This is the sixth year that we have published data and a report about the survey responses. As last year, we have included the accompanying data for all adult responses separately.

Published 16 December 2020