A guide to Ofqual’s approach to External Quality Assurance for end-point assessment organisations, professional bodies and employers.

Documents

Regulatory External Quality Assurance of apprenticeship end-point assessments

Ref: Ofqual/20/6725PDF, 303KB, 12 pages

Details

The purpose of EQA is to ensure that there is a consistent quality approach to assessment across an apprenticeship standard, regardless of which end-point assessment organisation is delivering the assessment and where and when this is carried out.

This document outlines how Ofqual undertakes External Quality Assurance (EQA) of apprenticeship end-point assessments. It provides an overview of the range of activities we undertake and explains how these align to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute’s) EQA Framework.

It informs end-point assessment organisations of our regulatory approach to EQA, and explains how we will draw on employer expertise.

Published 1 December 2017
Last updated 16 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. This page now outlines our approach to the External Quality Assurance (EQA) of apprenticeship end-point assessments in line with the Institute’s updated EQA framework.

  2. Document updated to give a summary section for both employers and end-point assessment organisations. Links to relevant regulations included.

  3. First published.

    Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: January to March 2021
    Resources
    Statistics on vocational and other qualifications (excluding GCSEs, AS
    Provisional entries for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2021 exam series
    Resources
    Number of provisional entries by age group and subject for GCSEs, AS a
    Thousands of schools to benefit from covid early years support
    Resources
    Early years catch up programme delivered to over a third of primary sc