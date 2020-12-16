Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 16 December 2020

ESFA Update academies: 16 December 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 16 December 2020

Christmas and New Year

This will be the last edition of ESFA Update for 2020. Season’s greetings to those celebrating the festive and new year period.

Resources
Resources
Resources
Items for further education

Actionhow to claim exceptional learning support (ELS) for 2020 to 2021
Informationreview of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England - process for removing funding approval from qualifications with low and no enrolments
Informationextending Exam Support Service provision for apprenticeship FSQs
Informationprocurement opportunity launching for adult education budget (AEB) contracts for services
InformationFurther Education Capital Allocation
Informationupdate to the Integrated Financial Model for Colleges guidance
Informationupdate on the level of funding for the Level 3 adult offer
Informationupdate to the Charity Governance Code
Informationnew traineeships resources published
Your feedbacktraineeships insight survey for training providers and employers
InformationWorldSkills UK transfers winning formula with launch of Skills Development Hub

Items for academies

Informationacademies land and buildings collection tool – the form is now live
Informationupdate to the academy revenue funding page on GOV.UK
Informationrisk protection arrangement – 2021 to 2022 price confirmation
Informationacademies finance directors’ forum – have your say

Items for local authorities

Actionhow to claim exceptional learning support (ELS) for 2020 to 2021
Informationrisk protection arrangement – 2021 to 2022 price confirmation
Informationprocurement opportunity launching for adult education budget (AEB) contracts for services
Informationupdate on the level of funding for the Level 3 adult offer
Published 16 December 2020