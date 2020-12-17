Information for local authorities and institutions about early years funding for the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

Documents

Early years: funding rates and step-by-step calculation for 2021 to 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 72.7KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Early years funding: technical note for 2021 to 2022

HTML

Early years entitlements: local authority funding of providers operational guide 2021 to 2022

PDF, 930KB, 28 pages

Maintained nursery schools supplementary funding allocations

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 49.9KB

Details

Technical note

Read the technical note and the step-by-step guide (in the funding rates table) to understand how the funding rates for early years have been calculated.

Funding rates

View the funding rates for your local authority area.

Operational guide

Local authorities should follow this guidance when funding providers to deliver the early years entitlements in the financial year 2021 to 2022.

Allocations

You can also view the funding allocations for the 2021 to 2022 early years funding block.

Maintained nursery schools supplementary funding allocations

This file gives details of the 2021 to 2022 financial year supplementary funding for maintained nursery schools calculations which form part of the early years block in the dedicated schools grant allocations.

Further information

You can view the rates and calculations for previous financial years on the Early years national funding formula: funding rates and guidance page and the early years funding: 2020 to 2021 page.

Published 17 December 2020