How to Increase Your Handwriting Speed

You learn handwriting skills in your primary schooling, and then you never try to improve them. Bad handwriting will not bother you much in your schooling if it is understandable but slow handwriting will definitely bother you and creates challenges for you.

As a student, you have to do a lot of handwriting work every day like making notes, completing assignments, and writing essays and dissertations. If your handwriting speed is slow, you can face many difficulties to complete these handwriting works. You can also face problems in completing your examination paper within the allotted time. So, it is very important to improve your handwriting speed if it is slow.

In this piece of writing, we have compiled the best tips to increase your handwriting speed. If you follow those tips, you will definitely be able to speed your handwriting. Let's look below at those tips.

Tips to Improve Your Handwriting Speed

Improve Your Handwriting Technique- Firstly, you will have to look if there is any handwriting technique error in your handwriting. If you think that you are following the wrong handwriting techniques, you should improve it. It can be quite difficult to leave the habit of your wrong handwriting technique and adopt the right one, but you need to take it as a challenge. With practicing more and more you can do it.

Practice Writing More and More- There is a saying Practice Makes a Man Perfect. With the perspective of speeding up your handwriting, this saying refers to the more you practice, the more improvements you can make in your handwriting speed. So, try to write as much as you can in a day. It will definitely help you speed up your handwriting.

Avoid Gripping Pen Too Hard- Gripping a pen too hard can be one of the biggest reasons behind your slow handwriting. So, make sure whenever you write something, you do not hold the pen too hard as it will stop you from writing speedily.

Keep Your Fingers Dried- In the summer, you will notice wetness on your palm and fingers while writing. It happens due to sweating. It slows down your handwriting speed. So, whenever you notice wetness on your palm and fingers, wipe it with your handkerchief and try to keep them dried. Also, do not forget to nicely wipe your pen as it can also be wet due to transferring of wetness.

Use a High-Quality Pen- Your handwriting speed also depends on the quality of the pen you use to write. So, make sure you use a high-quality pen. It should neither be too thick nor too thin. If it is too thick and too thin, you will be uncomfortable to hold your pen and maintain your hand's posture.

Apart from this, make sure the tip size of your pen is comfortable for you. If it is not, you should replace it with an ideal tip size pen.

So, these are a few tips that can help you increase your writing speed. If you follow these tips strictly, you will definitely be able to speed up your writing. And also, you will be able to complete your writing works within the time limit.