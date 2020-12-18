An update to the analyses in the interim report on awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels in summer 2020.

This report updates the analyses in the interim report for AS and A level, focusing on the final grades that were awarded to students – their centre assessment grade (CAG) or calculated grade, whichever was higher.

The report also includes analyses for GCSE, that have not previously been published.

Inter-subject comparability in GCSEs and A levels in 2020
