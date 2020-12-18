A technical report to describe the impact of the approaches taken to results and outcomes on inter-subject comparability from a statistical point of view.

Impact of calculated grades, centre assessment grades and final grades on inter-subject comparability in GCSEs and A levels in 2020

Ref: Ofqual/20/6731PDF, 8.25MB, 69 pages

This analysis looks at the rank order of overall subject and grade difficulties of GCSEs and A levels in 2020, looking at the final issued grades as well as the ‘calculated grade’ and the centre assessment grade (CAG). This analysis helps to contribute not only to our understanding of grading in 2020, but implications for awarding in 2021.

Published 18 December 2020