Guidance for schools and colleges on who should enter students for exams, the health arrangements for exams and the support DfE is providing.

School and college responsibility for exams from January 2021

DfE exam support service: autumn exam fees, sites and invigilators

Public health guidance to support exams from January 2021

This guidance is for:

  • school and college senior leaders, heads of exam centres
  • teachers, exams officers and other staff involved in exam delivery
  • local authorities and multi-academy trusts (MATs)

It sets out your responsibility for running exams.

‘School and college responsibility for exams from January 2021’ explains your responsibility for entering students in to the exams and how the cost of fees will be covered.

DfE exam support service: autumn exam fees, sites and invigilators’ explains how you can use the service to book alternative sites, DBS-checked staff for invigilation and cover essential additional costs, where applicable.

‘Public health arrangements for exams from January 2021’ explains the key public health arrangements for exams to enable you to deliver exams in a coronavirus (COVID-19) secure way. This includes wearing of face coverings in exams, set up of the exam room, cleaning and arrival and departure of candidates.

If you are a student, you should contact your school or college to discuss entering exams.

