SLC's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Documents

SLC Annual Report and Accounts 2019 to 2020

PDF, 3.04MB, 60 pages

Details

Our annual report gives details of what we have done, how we performed and how that performance was measured during the reporting period.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Stewart Lindsay
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu
Responsibility for exams
Resources
Guidance for schools and colleges on who should enter students for exa
CAE Undertaking: 17 November 2020
Resources
In January 2020, we concluded an audit of Cambridge Assessment English

Published 21 December 2020