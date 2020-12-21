What citizens of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland studying, or planning to study in the UK should consider.
What all EU students should do to continue living in the UK
Your rights to live in the UK will not change until 31 December 2020.
Citizens of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland who are living in the UK on or before 31 December 2020 can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).
The EUSS means citizens of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland will be able to stay and continue to work, study and access benefits and services such as NHS healthcare broadly on the same basis as they currently do. It is free to apply.
If you want to stay in the UK you’ll have until 30 June 2021 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. Check how to continue living in the UK.
Erasmus+ placements in the UK in the 2020 to 2021 academic year
Your placement should continue as normal. Contact your college or university in the EU if you need more information.
Course fees and funding to study in the UK in the 2020 to 2021 academic year
You will be able to access student finance if your course in England starts in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, provided you meet the residency requirements. This will be available for the duration of your course.
If you secure a place in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, but subsequently defer the start of your course until the following academic year, or if you wish to undertake a separate follow-on course in 2021 to 2022, then the rules governing student support for 2021 to 2022 entry will apply to you.
Changes to funding from the 2021 to 2022 academic year
For courses starting on or after the 1 August 2021, you will be eligible for student finance if you have citizens’ rights (or if you are an Irish citizen covered by the Common Travel Area arrangement).
Student Finance England will ask you to provide evidence in order to be awarded undergraduate, postgraduate and further education financial support.
Irish citizens living in the UK or the Republic of Ireland
You’ll need:
- evidence of your Irish nationality
- evidence that you have lived in the UK, Islands or Ireland for at least the last 3 years before your course starts
Someone with settled status under the EUSS
You’ll need:
- evidence of your settled status
- evidence that you have lived in the UK or Islands for at least the last 3 years before your course starts
EU nationals with pre-settled status
You’ll need:
- evidence of your pre-settled status
- evidence of your identity
- evidence that you have lived in the UK, Gibraltar, EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for at least the last 3 years before your course starts
Family members of EU nationals who have pre-settled status
You’ll need:
- evidence of your pre-settled status
- evidence of your identity
- evidence of your family member’s identity
- evidence of your relationship with your family member
- evidence that you have lived in the UK, Gibraltar, EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for at least the last 3 years before your course starts
Migrant or frontier workers from the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland with pre-settled status or a frontier worker permit
You’ll need:
- evidence of pre-settled status or permit
- evidence of your identity
- evidence that you are a frontier or migrant worker
- evidence that you have lived in the UK, Gibraltar, EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for at least the last 3 years before your course starts
Family members of migrant or frontier workers from the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland with pre-settled status
You’ll need:
- evidence of your pre-settled status
- evidence of your identity
- evidence of your family member’s identity
- evidence of your relationship with your family member
- evidence that they are a frontier or migrant worker
- evidence that you have lived in the UK, Gibraltar, EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland for at least the last 3 years before your course starts
We have also published more detailed information about student finance eligibility for the 2021 to 2022 academic year which includes greater detail on specific groups of people.
You should ask the relevant student funding body if you’re eligible for any support if you’re studying in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.Published 31 January 2020
