Simon Lebus appointed interim Chief Regulator of Ofqual, replacing Dame Glenys Stacey

Simon Lebus has been appointed as interim Chief Regulator of Ofqual, replacing Dame Glenys Stacey from 1 January 2021.

Mr Lebus will be in post up to 17 September 2021.

Dame Glenys will continue to provide support to Ofqual as Chair of a committee of the board focusing on exams and assessments in 2021.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Simon’s knowledge and experience will be vital as we work to make sure young people taking exams and qualifications in 2021 have the best possible chance to succeed.

I’d like to thank Dame Glenys for her commitment and support over the last four months as acting Chief Regulator, in particular regarding the exceptional measures that have been put in place for exams next year. I am grateful to her for agreeing to continue to support work on exams from January, as Chair of the 2021 committee of Ofqual’s board.

Mr Lebus has worked in the education sector since 2002, most notably as Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment between 2002 and 2018. He now has a non-executive portfolio.

Ian Bauckham CBE, interim Chair of Ofqual from January 2021, said:

We are delighted to have secured Simon Lebus as interim Chief Regulator. Taken together these arrangements will ensure that Ofqual has the extra capacity, support and oversight it needs to make sure that next year’s arrangements command public confidence, and to deliver its part in key qualification reform programmes.

Simon Lebus, interim Chief Regulator at Ofqual from January 2021, said:

I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve as Chief Regulator. I look forward to working with colleagues at Ofqual, its board, the DfE, awarding organisations and across the education and training sector to ensure a smooth-running exam series in 2021 and to tackle important longer-term issues such as technical and vocational qualification reform and supporting innovation in assessment.

Having spent 15 years of my career involved with public exams and qualifications, I have no doubt that Ofqual has an absolutely central role in ensuring the integrity, independence, fairness and quality of our assessment system and it will be a privilege to lead it in doing that.

DfE enquiries

Central newsdesk - for journalists 020 7783 8300

General enquiries - for members of the public 0370 000 2288

Published 22 December 2020