What schools and childcare providers need to do at the start of the spring term, including information on the return of schools with secondary-age pupils and asymptomatic testing for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

Schools and childcare settings: return in January 2021

HTML

Details

This guidance is for:

  • early years providers
  • local authority-maintained schools (mainstream, special and pupil referral units)
  • academies (including special academies and alternative provision free schools)
  • middle schools
  • non-maintained special schools
  • independent schools (including independent special schools and independent alternative provision)
  • 16 to 19 academies
  • hospital schools
  • wraparound childcare and out-of-school settings
Published 17 December 2020
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect the phased return for secondary-age pupils.

  2. First published.

    School contingency plans to be implemented as cases rise
    Resources
    Restrictions on schools and colleges will be introduced in areas with
    Guidance: Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021
    Resources
    Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing
    Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19) contingency framework for education and childcare settings
    Resources
    How settings can prepare for restrictions to help contain community tr