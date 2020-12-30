Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing to ensure education resumes in January 2021.

Documents

Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021

HTML

Details

To manage transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure education resumes in further education, we are supporting colleges to put in place asymptomatic testing, so that students and staff can access a test before resuming face to face education.

This guidance sets out more information following the announcement on 17 December 2021 regarding testing to minimise cases and transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) at start of term.

Published 17 December 2020
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the information on January reopening.

  2. First published.

    School contingency plans to be implemented as cases rise
    Resources
    Restrictions on schools and colleges will be introduced in areas with
    Guidance: Schools and childcare settings: return in January 2021
    Resources
    What schools and childcare providers need to do at the start of the sp
    Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19) contingency framework for education and childcare settings
    Resources
    How settings can prepare for restrictions to help contain community tr