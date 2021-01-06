Simon Lebus, Interim Chief Regulator, responds to the Prime Minister's announcement of 4 January.

We know that this is a difficult time for students, their parents and carers, teachers and trainers. Our message to students is this: please continue to engage as fully as you can in your education. That will be online for the majority of students, or face-to-face for those students still going in to their school, college or training provider. This will put you in the best position, whatever arrangements are made for your qualifications. It’s important that teachers and students can focus on the knowledge and skills needed to equip students to progress to the next stage, whatever form that might take – whether to college, an apprenticeship, university or employment.

The way ahead is not straightforward: exams and standardised assessments are the fairest way of determining what a student knows and can do. We need to consider a wide range of qualifications – from A levels and GCSEs to many different vocational and technical qualifications – and the solution won’t be the same for all. Following the government’s announcement on Monday evening, we also need to consider how alternative arrangements will work for different students, including those who are independent learners. We are discussing alternative arrangements with the Department for Education. We know that many are seeking clarity as soon as possible. We will provide further updates as soon as we can.

The government has announced that schools and colleges can continue with the vocational and technical exams due to take place in January where it is right to do so. This may be particularly important for vocational and technical qualifications which require a ‘licence to practise’, which can only be fulfilled through practical assessment.

Simon Lebus, Interim Chief Regulator, Ofqual

Provider consultation on the draft outline content for the T Level in Craft and Design
Resources
IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Provider consultation on the draft outline content for the Craft and design T Level
Resources
IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Scott Leavold-Davey
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Published 6 January 2021