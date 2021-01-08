Statutory guidance for assessing and reporting the national curriculum at key stage 2 (KS2) in the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

2021 key stage 2: assessment and reporting arrangements (ARA)

The 2021 national curriculum assessments, including key stage 2 tests and teacher assessments, have been cancelled.

Arrangements for 2021/22 will be published in the autumn term.

This guidance is for schools, local authorities and governing bodies responsible for end of KS2 assessment, including KS2 tests.

The arrangements apply to maintained schools, maintained special schools, academies, free schools, Ministry of Defence (MoD) schools and participating independent schools with pupils in KS2.

Published 3 December 2020
Last updated 8 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Banner added to confirm cancellation of 2021 national curriculum assessments.

  2. First published.

