Record keeping and retention guidance for FE training providers

Guidance for @ESFAgov funded training providers on record keeping and retention

Record keeping and retention information for training providers

ESFA funded training providers must hold evidence to assure us that you are using ESFA funding appropriately.

This guidance sets out:

  • an introduction to record keeping
  • the minimum that should be kept
  • how files should be stored
  • the transfer of records
  • the retention of records
  • how records should be disposed

