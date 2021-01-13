Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 13 January 2021

ESFA Update academies: 13 January 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 13 January 2021

Correspondence: Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to AoC, Sixth Form Colleges Association, HOLEX, AELP, the Exams Office and ASCL
Official Statistics: Access arrangements for GCSE, AS and A Level: 2019 to 2020 academic year
Official Statistics: Appeals for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2020
Items for further education

InformationWave 3 T Levels Capital Fund and 2020 T Level Action Plan
Information2020 to 2021 adult education budget (AEB) reconciliation
Informationpost-16 monitoring, R04 reports for 2020 to 2021 funding year
Information2019 to 2020 list of declared subcontractors
Informationrecord keeping and retention guidance for FE training providers
Informationpublishing to the ESFA course directory
Your feedbacktraineeships insight survey for training providers and employers – survey closes Friday 29 January 2021

Items for academies

Reminderacademies land and buildings collection tool (LBCT) deadline
Informationdeadline reminder for alternative provision (AP) free schools
Informationfunded training in school resource management
InformationOperation Encompass Teachers’ Helpline for children affected by domestic abuse - extended operating hours
Informationviolence against women and girls – call for evidence launched

Items for local authorities

InformationWave 3 T Levels Capital Fund and 2020 T Level Action Plan
Informationpost-16 monitoring, R04 reports for 2020 to 2021 funding year
Informationfunded training in school resource management
InformationTeaching School Hubs
InformationOperation Encompass Teachers’ Helpline for children affected by domestic abuse - extended operating hours
Informationviolence against women and girls – call for evidence launched
Published 13 January 2021