A revised financial health notice to improve issued to Birmingham Metropolitan College by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Revised financial health notice to improve: Birmingham Metropolitan College

PDF, 192KB, 6 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serves as a revised notice to improve at Birmingham Metropolitan College.

Published 15 January 2021