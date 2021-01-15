 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Claiming Universal Credit if you're a student

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

You cannot usually get Universal Credit if you’re studying full-time. There are some exceptions.

Read more about who is eligible for Universal Credit.

Studying full-time

You may be able to get Universal Credit if you’re studying full-time and any of the following apply:

  • you’re aged 21 or under, in full-time non-advanced education and do not have parental support
  • you’re responsible for a child
  • you live with your partner and they’re eligible for Universal Credit
  • you’ve reached the qualifying age for Pension Credit and live with a partner who is under that age
  • you’re disabled and have limited capability for work and are getting:
    • Personal Independence Payment
    • Disability Living Allowance
    • Attendance Allowance
    • Armed Forces Independence Payment

You may also be able to get Universal Credit if you’re studying in full-time non-advanced education, you do not get a student loan or maintenance grant and you are available for work. If the course is more than 12 hours a week, this only applies from 1 September following your 19th birthday. This is because your parents can claim benefits for you before that date.

You may be asked to provide evidence of the course you are doing.

Aged 21 or under, in non-advanced education and do not have parental support

This includes if you’ve left care provided by the local council or you’re without parental support.

You may be eligible for Universal Credit if:

  • you’re on a full-time course of non-advanced education or training that started before you reached age 21
  • you reach age 21 while you’re on the course

You can continue to get Universal Credit until:

  • the end of the academic year in which you reach age 21
  • the end of the course, if it ends before you reach age 21

You’re responsible for a child

The child may be adopted or a foster child.

For couples, one of you or both of you may be a student.

What counts as a full-time course

The education or training provider usually decides whether a course is full-time.

If you attend a full-time course on a part-time basis, you will be treated as studying full-time.

A course is an arrangement of study, tuition or training. It can be academic, practical, or a combination of both. It is usually done at, or by arrangement with, an education or training provider.

It will often lead to a qualification when it is completed. Some non-advanced study, tuition or training, may not lead to a qualification. This does not mean that it is not a course.

Examples of full-time courses of advanced education

Full-time courses of advanced education include those leading to:

  • a postgraduate degree or comparable qualification
  • a first degree or comparable qualification
  • a diploma of higher education
  • a higher national diploma
  • any other course of study of a standard above:
    • advanced GNVQ or equivalent
    • a Scottish higher or advanced higher national qualification

Examples of full-time courses of non-advanced education

Non-advanced education is any qualification up to A Level, or equivalent. Full-time courses include:

  • National Qualification Framework level 3 or the Scottish Qualification framework level 6
  • General Certificate of Education Advanced level (A Level)
  • AS Level
  • Advanced Diploma
  • National Diploma, Certificate or Award
  • Level 3 NVQ, Award, Certificate or Diploma

Studying part-time study

You may be able to get Universal Credit if you’re available for work and studying part time.

If the course is more than 12 hours a week non-advanced education, this only applies from 1 September following your 19th birthday. This is because your parents can claim benefits for you before that date.

You may be asked to provide evidence of the course you are doing.

Student income and your Universal Credit

Your student income can affect how much Universal Credit you get.

Consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in summer 2021
Resources
The approach to awarding #GCSE, AS and #ALevel grades in 2021 followin
Open consultation: Consultation on alternative arrangements for the award of VTQs and other general qualifications in 2021
Resources
Summary The approach to awarding vocational and technical grades in 20
Open consultation: Consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in summer 2021
Resources
Summary The approach to awarding GCSE, AS and A level grades in 2021 f

Universal Credit is usually paid once a month and is based on your circumstances during that month. This is called your ‘assessment period’.

For each assessment period that you attend the course, an amount for any student income you get will be taken off your Universal Credit. The amount is worked out from the actual student income you get that month less a set amount for expenses.

However, no student income will be taken off your Universal Credit if:

  • the assessment period covers the first day of the summer holidays
  • you’re on summer holiday for the whole of a subsequent assessment period
  • your course ends during the assessment period

Student loans

You may be entitled to Universal Credit if you receive a student loan. There are different types of student loans and there are different rules depending on which loan you receive.

When working out your Universal Credit, any loan amount that is intended to cover tuition fees and other costs of study will be excluded.

Loans that cover maintenance, such as living expenses, rent and bills, will be deducted from your Universal Credit. Most loans pay tuition and maintenance in separate payments.

However, if you receive a Special Support Loan or Grant, this will not be deducted from your Universal Credit. This provides help towards costs of study, such as for books, equipment, travel etc.

Special Support Loan or Grant

You may get a Special Support Loan or Grant if you get or qualify for:

  • Income Support
  • income-related Employment and Support Allowance
  • Housing Benefit
  • the housing element of Universal Credit

You may get the Special Support Loan or Grant if, for example, you’re a lone parent or have certain disabilities.

If you live in England the Special Support Grant was replaced by the Special Support Loan from the beginning of the 2016 to 2017 academic year. If you live in Wales, it is called a Special Support Grant.

You’ll be told if you can get the Loan or Grant when you apply for student finance.

If you receive a loan that pays maintenance and tuition in a single payment, for example a Postgraduate Master’s Degree Loan, a proportion of your loan will be excluded from your Universal Credit payment and the rest is deducted.

Read more about student loans.

Postgraduate Master’s Loan

A Postgraduate Master’s Loan can help with course fees and living costs while you study a postgraduate master’s course.

Funding for postgraduate loans is different if you normally live in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. Moving somewhere to study does not count as normally living there.

Read more about a Master’s Loan.

Postgraduate Doctoral Loan

A Postgraduate Doctoral Loan can help with course fees and living costs while you study a postgraduate doctoral course, such as a PhD.

Funding for a Postgraduate Doctoral Loan is different if you normally live in Wales.

The Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral loans are paid as one payment in 3 instalments over each year of the course and are all treated the same way when working out your Universal Credit. They are all a contribution to both living costs and tuition fees.

When working out your Universal Credit, 30% of the loan will be taken into account and the rest will be excluded.

Read more about a Doctoral Loan.

Grants

If you’re a full-time higher education student, you may be able to get a non-repayable grant from the government to help with accommodation and other living costs. There are also other types of grants that can help with things like childcare, tuition fees or examination fees. If you are in receipt of Universal Credit and you receive a student grant, it will be fully excluded from the calculation if the grant is for the following:

  • tuition and examination fees
  • your disability
  • expenses for residential study away from an educational establishment
  • living away from your usual place of study
  • maintenance of dependent adult
  • books and equipment
  • travel expenses
  • childcare costs

Read more about further education grants.

Help and advice

If you need help claiming Universal Credit, contact the Universal Credit helpline.

Find more information about help with student finance.

Published 21 May 2018
Last updated 15 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to clarify that you may be able to get Universal Credit if you’re studying in full-time non-advanced education, you do not get a student loan or maintenance grant and you are available for work. But if the course is more than 12 hours a week, this only applies from 1 September following your 19th birthday.

  2. Clarified the eligibility conditions for people in education. As well as the conditions already listed, you may be able to get Universal Credit if you’re studying in full-time non-advanced education, you do not get a student loan or maintenance grant and you are available for work. And you cannot get Universal Credit if you are aged under 20 and in non-advanced education of more than 12 hours a week.

  3. Amended the work related requirements for students in the 'Other study including part-time study' section.

  4. Added information about special support loans and grants in relation to Universal Credit.

  5. Student income information updated relating to income taken into account for an assessment period.

  6. Added translation

  7. Postgraduate Master’s and Doctoral loan payments information updated.

  8. Added translation

  9. Added more information in English about student loans and grants and how they are taken into account when calculating a Universal Credit payment.

  10. Added translation

  11. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

ESFA Update: 13 January 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Employer directory application
Resources
We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr
16 to 19 funding: information for 2021 to 2022
Resources
Details for 16 to 19 funded institutions on how funding will work in a
GCSE English and maths results in the November series
Resources
https://ofqual.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/14/gcse-english-and-maths-results-i
Employer directory
Resources
The Institute is seeking applications to an employer directory that su
Education Secretary launches review of children’s social care
Resources
Wide-ranging, independent review to address poor outcomes for children
Financial health notice to improve: Birmingham Metropolitan College
Resources
A revised financial health notice to improve issued to Birmingham Metr
Early years foundation stage (EYFS) statutory framework
Resources
The standards that school and childcare providers must meet for the le
Consultation on alternative arrangements for the award of VTQs and other general qualifications in 2021
Resources
The approach to awarding #vocational and technical grades in 2021 foll
Consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in summer 2021
Resources
The approach to awarding #GCSE, AS and #ALevel grades in 2021 followin
Open consultation: Consultation on alternative arrangements for the award of VTQs and other general qualifications in 2021
Resources
Summary The approach to awarding vocational and technical grades in 20
Open consultation: Consultation on how GCSE, AS and A level grades should be awarded in summer 2021
Resources
Summary The approach to awarding GCSE, AS and A level grades in 2021 f

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5241)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page