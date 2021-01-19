Summary

This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our statistical release on childcare providers and inspections.

This consultation seeks your views on proposed changes to our statistical release on childcare providers and inspections. We are seeking the widest possible range of views to ensure that the publication meets the needs of all users with an interest or expertise in early years.

  • reduce the publication frequency of our official statistics on childcare providers and inspections from 3 times to 2 times per year
  • publish management information twice per year to provide more regular updates to the data
  • make changes to data tables to provide a more detailed picture of the childcare sector

We will consider all responses carefully before finalising and publishing the results in spring 2021.

Please submit your response to the consultation using our online survey.

If you have any difficulties using the online survey, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the details so we can offer you an alternative that meets your needs.

Publication of statistics on childcare providers and inspections

Equality, diversity and inclusion statement: publication of statistics on childcare providers and inspections

Example of management information: childcare providers and inspections

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

