Higher education staff statistics UK: 2019 to 2020

Details of staff employed at higher education (HE) providers in the UK for the academic year 2019 to 2020.

These statistics on staff employed at HE providers in the UK are produced by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

Information is available on:

  • academic and non-academic staff
  • contract level and occupation
  • nationality
  • equality groups

Earlier higher education staff statistics bulletins are available on the HESA website.

Published 19 January 2021