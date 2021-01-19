Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Prohibition order: Mr Matthew McGuigan

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Matthew McGuigan

Teacher reference number: 0639624

Teacher’s date of birth: 8 November 1983

Location teacher worked: London

Date of professional conduct panel: 11 January 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Matthew McGuigan formerly employed in London.

Published 19 January 2021