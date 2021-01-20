Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Items for further education

ActionTitle
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
InformationFE and Skills White Paper release
Informationrapid asymptomatic testing of vulnerable adults who are attending colleges onsite
Informationsubcontracting returns following consultation response – extension to January deadlines
Information16 to 19 funding allocations 2021 to 2022
Informationhigh needs place change request outcomes 2021 to 2022
Informationapprenticeship service employer agreement
Informationconsultation on alternative arrangements for Vocational and Technical qualifications
Informationwebinar for colleges on supporting employers to access apprenticeship funding
Informationapplications are open for influential employer external quality assurance (EQA) directory
InformationNational Careers Service Virtual Careers Fair
Your feedbackPublish to the course directory

Items for academies

ActionTitle
Reminderacademies land and building collection tool (LBCT)
Informationacademies financial returns help
Information16 to 19 funding allocations 2021 to 2022
Informationhigh needs place change request outcomes 2021 to 2022
Informationconsultation on alternative arrangements for Vocational and Technical qualifications

Items for local authorities

ActionTitle
Remindermid-year funding claims for 2020 to 2021
Reminderschool census and the early years census
Information16 to 19 funding allocations 2021 to 2022
Informationhigh needs place change request outcomes 2021 to 2022
Informationconsultation on alternative arrangements for Vocational and Technical qualifications
Published 20 January 2021