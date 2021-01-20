Form to be used by local authorities requesting that the Secretary of State for Education direct an academy to admit a looked-after child.

The form details all the information required by the Education Funding Agency (acting on behalf of the Secretary of State) to consider a request to direct admission of a looked-after child or a previously looked-after child to an academy.

It should be used in conjunction with the the School Admissions Code.

Directions should only be considered as a last resort.

Completed forms should be submitted online with the title “Request for a Secretary of State direction”.

ESFA enquiries

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Published 28 February 2014
Last updated 20 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to change the link to the new contact ESFA online form.

  2. Form updated to remove references to residence orders.

  3. Updated with changes to the process section and to add a link to the online enquiry form for submitting completed forms.

  4. First published.

