Report to the Secretary of State for Education from the independent review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF).

This report contains the outcomes and recommendations of the independent review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF). The review was lead by Dame Shirley Pearce with the support of an advisory group.

Supporting evidence for the review includes:

Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth
Resources
This white paper sets out reforms to post-16 technical education and t
LA and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020 financial year
Resources
How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, ch
Updated cost estimates of TEF
Resources
Research which shows the latest cost estimates associated with the Tea

Published 21 January 2021