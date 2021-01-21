An independent evaluation of the statistical elements of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF) conducted by the Office for National Statistics.

Dame Shirley Pearce, the independent reviewer of TEF, commissioned the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to provide an external and independent evaluation of the statistical elements of TEF.

The evaluation was done by a team of experts at the ONS which included:

  • methodologists
  • statisticians
  • social researchers

The report includes comments on the data, methods and statistical processes of TEF, as considered in comparison with statistical good practice. It also includes analysis of the impact the current methods have on TEF assessments and outcomes.

