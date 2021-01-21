Research which summarises the listening sessions held to inform the independent review of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF).

Documents

Summary of the listening sessions for the TEF independent review

PDF, 351KB, 29 pages

Details

The purpose of the sessions was to gather and discuss the views of stakeholders to complement the findings of the ‘call for views’ consultation.

Around 60 separate events were held in Birmingham, Leeds and London. Each session was led by the independent reviewer or a member of their advisory group, and supported by the senior adviser to the review. They covered a wide range of stakeholder groups, including:

  • providers of higher education
  • students
  • businesses and consumer advocates
  • other interested parties

The results were used provide the independent reviewer and advisory group with a summary of the issues raised, identifying common themes and differences between the stakeholder groups, and any potential changes.

Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth
Resources
This white paper sets out reforms to post-16 technical education and t
LA and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020 financial year
Resources
How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, ch
Updated cost estimates of TEF
Resources
Research which shows the latest cost estimates associated with the Tea

Published 21 January 2021