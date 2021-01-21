Summary

We are seeking views on proposed changes to higher education admissions to a system of post-qualification admissions (PQA).

We are seeking views on proposed changes to the current system of higher education admissions to a system of PQA.

This consultation follows the commitment from the government to level up the university admissions system.

