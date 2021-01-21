How FE colleges and designated institutions can apply for investment to tackle poor condition across their estates.

Further education colleges and designated institutions in England are invited to apply to the Further Education Capital Transformation Fund by setting out proposals for investment to tackle poor condition across their estates.

Completed application forms and all supporting documents must be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 23:59 on 15 March 2021.

The attached guidance relates to stage 1 of a two-stage process. This is a preliminary stage for the Department for Education (DfE) to undertake an initial assessment of funding requests and how condition need will be addressed by project proposals. Applicants successful at stage 1 will then be asked to submit the necessary detail and evidence to support a full detailed bid submission at stage 2.

For enquiries, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. A regularly updated list of frequently asked questions and answers will be added to this page.

This fund is aimed at further education colleges and designated institutions. Sixth form colleges may apply to the DfE’s Condition Improvement Fund. For capital funding relating to T Levels provision, colleges may be eligible for T Levels Capital Funding.

Published 21 January 2021