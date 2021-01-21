This white paper sets out reforms to post-16 technical education and training to support people to develop the skills needed to get good jobs and improve national productivity.

Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2347-6, CP 338PDF, 775KB, 77 pages

Skills for jobs: lifelong learning for opportunity and growth

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2347-6, CP 338PDF, 1.15MB, 80 pages

This white paper outlines how we propose to support people to develop the skills they need to get good jobs, including measures to:

  • give employers a greater say in the development of skills
  • provide higher level technical skills
  • provide a flexible, lifetime skills guarantee
  • simplify and reform funding and accountability for providers
  • support outstanding teaching
Published 21 January 2021