How schools and local authorities spent their funding on education, children's services and social care in the financial year 2019 to 2020.

Local authority and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/la-and-school-expenditure/2019-20

A summary of data from the consistent financial reporting and S251 outturn surveys covering:

  • local authority spending on education services and children’s and young people’s services
  • the income and expenditure of local authority-maintained schools in England
  • the latest position on school revenue balances

Published 21 January 2021